Johnny Galecki and Juliette Lewis will have a Christmas Vacation reunion on The Conners

Esme Douglas
September 25, 2018 at 07:09 PM EDT

The Conners cast is growing.

Johnny Galecki is reprising his role as David for the upcoming Roseanne spinoff. Galecki, who originally played Darlene Conner’s teenage boyfriend on Roseanne, was also seen in the recent reboot as the estranged father of Darlene’s children.

EW also confirmed that Juliette Lewis has been added as David’s new girlfriend, Blue, who was previously referenced in the Roseanne reboot.

Lewis broke the news on Instagram, posting a pic of her on set with Galecki and Sara Gilbert with the caption, “HERE’S THE BIG NEWS!!”

She also added the hashtag #ReunitedWithMyGrizwaldBro, referencing the fact that Galecki and Lewis previously acted together when they played siblings in National Lampoon’s Family Vacation.

Galecki and Lewis will join John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, and Emma Kenney, all of whom have been confirmed as returning for the spinoff.

The Conners, airing Oct. 16 on ABC, will follow the family after their matriarch, Roseanne, dies of an opioid overdose.

