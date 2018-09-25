Style Hunter: How to score Insecure's denim looks

The ladies of HBO’s Insecure are stepping up their fashion game this season, hitting that sweet spot between memorable and wearable with these jean-ius looks.

Issa’s high-waist jeans

Episode 4

Merie W. Wallace/HBO

“This is one of my favorite looks of the entire season,” says Insecure costume designer Shiona Turini of the outfit Issa (Issa Rae) wears when she quits her dead-end job. “They’re vintage Levi’s 501s, but the cut feels super modern—it never looks like mom jeans. We wanted to dress them up with the blazer [by Dries Van Noten] because this was a big day for her.”

For similar styles, go to levi.com

Molly’s light-wash jeans

Episode 4

HBO

“Issa’s ‘relaxed’ and Molly’s [Yvonne Orji] ‘relaxed’ are very different,” says Turini. “Molly’s version of dressed down is a more slim-fitting jean, something sexier, a little more dressed up.” This pair by Frame—worn with a Versace top, of course—ticks all the boxes: “A little stretch to hug her in all the right places and cropped at the ankle to show off her footwear—always a heel!”

Frame Le Skinny de Jeanne Crop Jean, $210; frame-store.com

Molly’s denim bustier and distressed cutoffs

Episode 5

Merie W. Wallace/HBO

“It’s important to Issa and myself to support designers of color on the show,” says Turini. Here, Molly’s (now sold-out) denim top is by Off-White, and the shorts are by Alexander Wang. “We went a few sizes up so we can tailor it and make it more of a high-waist fit.”

T by Alexander Wang Hike Cuffed Denim Shorts, $245; bloomingdales.com

Issa’s denim jacket

Episode 4

Merie W. Wallace/HBO

“I really like the proportion,” says Turini of the cropped jean jacket Issa wears on her all-day walk with “Lyft Bae” Nathan (Kendrick Sampson). “It’s oversized but not baggy, and the crop made it feel flattering and more tailored.”

The Kooples Cropped Denim Jacket, $215; thekooples.com