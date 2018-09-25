Watch Ellen DeGeneres give the cast of Modern Family a scare

The cast of Modern Family was given a pre-Halloween fright courtesy of Ellen DeGeneres.

Ed O’Neill, Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, and Rico Rodriguez appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday and as expected, the sit -down is filled with laugh-out-loud moments.

During the interview, DeGeneres shared a video of Stonestreet scaring the cast on the set of the sitcom. In the footage, the actor is seen hiding in the parking lot of the production and shouting “boo!” as Bowen and O’Neil arrive for work. He also sneaks into the makeup trailer causing Vergara to shriek. When he does the same to Burrell, however, he remains unfazed, simply reacting with, “Hey, Eric,” without looking up. Hyland has a similar reaction when the Emmy-winner attempts to give her a jolt. “Really? Ellen tell you to do this?”

In a later segment, DeGeneres gives the entire cast a jump, having someone in a clown costume emerge from a box as the group assembles for a photo.

The special episode also looked back at the 10 years the series has been on the air, with the stars reflecting on their time on the comedy and appearances they’ve made on Ellen over the past decade.