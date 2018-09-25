WWE Superstar Big Show cast in Syfy's Happy!

Chris Meloni may deliver a larger-than-life performance on Syfy’s Happy! but the Law & Order: SVU alum is about to get a castmate who is literally enormous.

It was announced Tuesday that Paul Wight, a.k.a. WWE superstar Big Show, is set for a recurring role on the second season of Syfy’s adaptation of writer Grant Morrison and artist Darick Robertson’s graphic novel. The 7-foot-tall athlete-turned-thespian will play Big Pink, the cellmate of Ritchie Coster’s gangster, Blue. Wight’s previous acting credits include the film Vendetta and the TV shows Psych and Royal Pains.

Happy! stars Meloni as a hitman named Nick Sax, who awakens after a heart attack with a new pal named Happy.

“One night, a hit goes wrong, and Nick wakes up with a tiny blue horse on his chest,” EP Grant Morrison told EW last year. “The horse announces that he’s a little girl’s imaginary friend, and only Nick Sax can save her, because he’s the only other person who can see the imaginary friend, whose name is Happy — Happy the Horse. So, that’s our basic high concept. It’s about the most cynical man on earth being teamed up with a ridiculously upbeat, optimistic little cartoon creature. It’s also set around Christmas. Part of our idea was to do a modern update of things like Scrooge or It’s a Wonderful Life. It’s like A Christmas Carol meets Pulp Fiction, let’s say.”

Watch the trailer for season 1 of Happy!, which also stars Patton Oswalt voicing the titular horse, above.