Why A Million Little Things is TV's next big tearjerker

Since the cast of A Million Little Things cries making the show, they think you’ll do the same when watching the new ABC drama.

“It’s a tearjerker if you connect with these stories,” says Christina Ochoa, before costar Grace Park interrupts, “If you have any heart.” Concludes Ochoa, “Exactly. We cry making it.”

Ochoa and Park are part of the tear-inducing ensemble drama that follows a group of friends who rethink their own lives after one of them dies unexpectedly.

Many of the stars tell EW that there was one meaningful reason to be a part of A Million Little Things. “I’m a firm believer that life is pointless without a clear sense of purpose,” says Romany Malco. “I saw this as a great opportunity to use this huge platform to open up the dialogue about introspection, purpose, and depression.”

Adds James Roday, “It presented an opportunity to do something meaningful…. Everybody who is breathing is going to be able to relate to something that’s going on in this show and something that one of these people is going through.”

Watch the full interview with the cast above. A Million Little Things debuts Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.