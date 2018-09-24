South Park to tackle school shootings in 22nd season premiere

James Hibberd
September 24, 2018 at 01:29 PM EDT

South Park‘s still got it.

Comedy Central released a description and preview clip of the upcoming 22nd season premiere of the animated series.

The title is “Dead Kids.”

The official description is typically cryptic: “Sharon is overreacting to everything these days and Randy can’t cope in the season premiere” and “Randy is desperate to help Sharon get her emotions under control and Cartman unexpectedly fails his math test.”

As you can see from the above clip, the reason Cartman — and Stan in the above clip — didn’t do particularly well on the math test is because there was a school shooting. Stan’s business-as-usual reaction speaks volumes and suggests the show will comment on the issue by having the kids underreact due to how common they’ve become (there were 65 in 2017, according to CNBC).

South Park returns Wednesday.

