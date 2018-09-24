One Tree Hill fans will be receiving one heckuva Christmas present this year.

In addition to the Lifetime holiday movie The Christmas Contract — which stars Hilarie Burton, Robert Buckley, Danneel Ackles, and Antwon Tanner, plus a musical performance by Tyler Hilton — One Tree Hill cast members will star in a reunion special airing directly after the movie on Nov. 22, the network announced on Monday.

Titled ‘Tis the Season: A One Tree Hill Cast Reunion, the one-hour special will reunite Burton, Hilton, Ackles, and Tanner, as well as castmate Stephen Colletti, who stars in another Lifetime Yuletide movie, Hometown Christmas. The program will also boast a “few surprise special guests,” according to the network. One Tree Hill vet Bethany Joy Lenz stars in an additional Lifetime holiday flick, Poinsettias for Christmas. (OTH alum Chad Michael Murray is also starring in a Christmas TV movie, but you’ll have to switch over to Hallmark Channel for The Wise Men.)

The Christmas Contract begins with a web designer named Jolie (Burton) heading home to Louisiana for the first time since her split with Foster (Hunter Burke), who has since moved on, so Jolie’s best friend Naomi (Ackles) urges her to bring along Naomi’s brother, Jack (Buckley). To seal the deal, Naomi drafts a Christmas contract that gives Jolie a wingman in Jack and gives Jack someone with web-design expertise so he can sell his novel. You can probably guess what happens from there.

One Tree Hill celebrated the 15th anniversary of its debut over the weekend; the teen drama ran for three seasons on The WB and five more on The CW, ending its run in 2012.

The Christmas Contract airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Nov. 22, with A One Tree Hill Cast Reunion following at 10 p.m.