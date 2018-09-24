Alias alum Michael Vartan to guest star on God Friended Me

Michael Vartan is set to guest star on CBS’ new drama God Friended Me — and not just as a random friend suggestion.

If you received a friend request from someone claiming to be the Almighty, you’d probably assume it was a fake account—until that account directed you to saving a stranger’s life. That’s pretty much the premise of God Friended Me, where atheist and podcast host Miles (played by Search Party‘s Brandon Micheal Hall) finds himself set on a life-changing course via Facebook.

“He’s a modern-day prophet, but not by God—by social media,” says EP Bryan Wynbrandt. “People think these apps are divisive tools, but Miles uses them to bring people together, which is what they were designed for in the first place.”

In each episode God (or whoever is behind the account posing as God) sends Miles a new friend suggestion that leads him interacting with a new person and therefore to some new realization or understanding. “There’s a friend of the week, but we’re also delving into the main characters’ family lives,” says Wynbrandt. One of those main characters is Cara played by Violett Beane (The Flash) who’s had a complicated family life, since her mother left her and her father at an early age.

In the first season’s seventh episode, we get to meet Cara’s father, played by none other than Vartan (Alias, The Arrangement, Bates Motel). Cara’s dad is described as “a gregarious man whose always been very supportive of his daughter” who comes to visit her in New York City after she reestablishes contact with her estranged mother. Get ready for old wounds to be reopened and hidden truths to bubble to the surface over a pretty awkward family lunch! Maybe God will step in with a helpful and timely friend suggestion?

God Friended Me premieres Sunday, September 30 at 8:30 p.m. ET, then airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS beginning October 7. The pilot episode is available to stream now on cbs.com.