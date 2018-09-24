Traditions are meant to be broken — quite literally, it seems, in the new iteration of Magnum P.I.

While Tom Selleck’s signature ‘stache didn’t make it into Monday’s reboot starring Jay Hernandez, the red Ferrari did and with smashing results. In case you missed Monday’s premiere, here’s how Magnum’s signature wheels were used (and abused).

Like what happens in the original, Magnum (Hernandez) gets free use of the guest house and the Ferrari 488 Spider as part of the arrangement he has with the elusive and very wealthy author Robin Masters, who he helps to protect. Clearly, there are no specific rules about what’s considered normal wear and tear on Robin’s motor fleet: within 11 minutes of the reboot’s debut, the red Ferrari is shot at and broadsided by a pair of men who have kidnapped one of Magnum’s old military buddies.

So no more Ferraris, right? Not exactly. Magnum returns home and asks property manager Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks) if he can use Masters’ other red Ferrari, a GTS Quattrovalvole that was also driven by Selleck back in the day (just the same model, not the same car). Begrudgingly, Higgins agrees, but not without warning him about keeping the car intact. OMG, it’s like she can read his mind! Shortly after taking off down a scenic tropical highway, Magnum makes the inexplicable, only-in-a-CBS-procedural decision to pull the Ferrari in front of the bad guys and force them off the road. Magically, Magnum survives the death-defying stunt (he leaps to his buddy’s helicopter) but the Ferrari, sadly, doesn’t. Goodbye red sports car of a thousand dreams!

So no more Ferraris, right? Not exactly. Higgins appears at the end of the episode with a black Ferrari California T and insists that she drive Magnum to his destination instead. He’ll get back behind the wheel of a red one sooner than you think: a spokesman for the drama says the red Ferrari will be back as the “seventh series regular.”

Magnum P.I. airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.