Hulu's Harlots renewed for season 3

Get ready to go back to Greek Street: Hulu has renewed its period drama Harlots for a third season, the network announced Monday. The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

The 18th-century set series, inspired by the lives of real women, chronicles the rivalry between Margaret Wells (Samantha Morton) and Lydia Quigley (Lesley Manville), ambitious madams who share a sad history and run competing brothels in Georgian-era London. Morton recently joined the cast of AMC’s The Walking Dead, but will reportedly return to Harlots in some capacity.

The show’s second season, which featured Liv Tyler as a wealthy society lady, hit streaming this summer and concluded at the end of August. The first two seasons of the female-led, female-produced drama are available to stream on Hulu.