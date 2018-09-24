We finally know how Nate (Nick Zano) and Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) went from just trying to be friends to having sex while on missions in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

In season 3’s time-loopy “Here We Go Again,” Zari (Tala Ashe), and viewers, discovered that ex-lovers Nate and Amaya were hooking up again. However, it turns out that we were supposed to see their romantic reunion in the preceding episode “Daddy Darhkest,” but the scene in question was deleted. No worries, though, because EW is exclusively debuting the lost scene here!

In the deleted scene, Amaya finds Nate researching the Zambesi civil war (read: sulking) in the library. He thinks she’s there to reiterate that she just wants to be teammates and nothing more, but to his surprise, that’s far from the case. In fact, she confesses that she still loves him.

Watch the couple’s reunion above.

This scene is included on the DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Third Season DVD and Blu-ray set, which will be available Tuesday. The superhero series returns for its fourth season Monday, Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. on The CW.