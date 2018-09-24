Crazy Ex-Girlfriend first look: Aline Brosh McKenna guest stars in season 4 premiere

September 24, 2018 at 01:09 PM EDT

Aline Brosh McKenna is stepping in front of the camera.

The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator will guest star in the first episode of the comedy’s fourth and final season. “I play a prosecutor,” Brosh McKenna tells EW. “I got to participate in picking out a pretty fabulous outfit. I had two lines or three lines and a bunch of looks and it was really exhausting so now I really appreciate the actors even more.”

Although we’re not sure exactly how Brosh McKenna’s prosecutor will play into the episode — could it have to do with Rebecca’s current stint in jail? — we do know that the role was the idea of Brosh McKenna’s fellow co-creator Rachel Bloom. “Rachel is my stage mother, always trying to get me to perform in shows and act,” Brosh McKenna says. “She’s always wanting to put me out there in a great way so it was fun.”

EW has an exclusive first look at Brosh McKenna’s on-screen role below.

Robert Voets/The CW

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend returns Friday, Oct. 12 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

