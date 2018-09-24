Over the course of 14 seasons, Grey’s Anatomy hasn’t shied away from dark subjects and high drama — never moreso than in the season 6 finale, when a shooter attacks the hospital.

“I think I cried for, like, two and a half hours doing that scene,” Chandra Wilson remembered as she looked back on 14 seasons of Grey’s for EW’s cover story.

Wilson might have been crying as Dr. Miranda Bailey, fearing for her own life as well as her colleagues’ and patients’, but the actress herself enjoyed shooting the scene. “I loved every minute of that — it was fantastic. I could kind of see what it was going to look like,” she says. She had to shoot her terrified reaction from multiple angles, so “it took a couple of hours to do, but I never got tired of it.”

See her recall the scene in the video above, and check out more Grey’s Anatomy coverage as part of EW’s #7DaysofGreys right here.