How well do you remember the Boy Meets World pilot?

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images
placeholder
Mary Sollosi
September 24, 2018 at 11:00 AM EDT

Ready to feel old, millennials?

Boy Meets World, which gave us one of the greatest TV couples of all time as well as the teacher we all wish we’d had, premiered 25 years ago Monday, on Sept. 24, 1993. In celebration of a quarter-century of the beloved coming-of-age sitcom — which lasted seven seasons and spawned a next-generation spin-off with 2014’s Girl Meets World — we’ve made a little quiz to test your memory of the pilot episode.

If Mr. Feeny ever taught a class on ‘90s nostalgia, this would be the final exam. I hope you took notes!

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now