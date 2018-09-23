One recent Saturday Night Live cast member is responding to Chevy Chase slamming the current edition of the NBC late-night series — and his reaction might surprise you.

As you’ll recall, Chase, who was a founding member of SNL, told The Washington Post last week the sketch comedy show returning for its 44th season “means a whole generation of s—heads laughs at the worst f—ing humor in the world.… How could you dare give that generation worse s— than they already have in their lives? It just drives me nuts.” Chase suggested SNL has gone downhill after he exited during the show’s second season. “Why am I saying that? Because I was in it? I guess.”

Now Taran Killam, who was on the show from 2010 to 2016, is weighing in on the subject with a surprisingly agreeable take.

“It’s at best uneven,” Killam told Fox News at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday. “I think for comedy to stay important and relevant it needs to evolve and it needs to change over time, so I certainly understand if the comedy that [Chase has] been watching since he left is not to his liking, but I certainly don’t disagree that it hasn’t been as good since the first two seasons or that first one season he was on because I own that box DVD set.”

Killam added that it’s rather difficult to improve the show. “The tricky thing about SNL is, unless you participate in it, it’s really hard to explain how difficult, and complicated, and chaotic the process can be,” he said. “But as soon as you’re on the inside, you understand how miraculous it is that the show even gets put together and airs on time. So, I give the show all the credit in the world for trying to adapt and change.… I think any show that’s been on for 44 seasons now and still has people tuning in is probably doing more things right than wrong.”

SNL returns Sept. 29.