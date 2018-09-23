See Aidan Turner shirtless and dripping wet in exclusive Poldark teaser

Things are about to get difficult for Ross Poldark (Aidan Turner)… and maybe a little bit wet.

An exclusive new teaser from Masterpiece on PBS blends footage from last season of Poldark with a peek at the forthcoming fourth season of the historical drama, which returns later this month.

Tied together by Poldark’s jab at rival George Warleggan (Jack Farthing) — “Belief is a beautiful thing,” he says — the video highlights the major relationships and ups and downs of the series, while also looking ahead to the drama and adventure in store.

We get glimpses of Poldark in government chambers after agreeing to stand for Parliament at the end of season 3 (and he does not look happy!), as well as plenty of kissing and looks of longing exchanged between everyone from Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) to Drake (Harry Richardson) and Morwenna (Ellise Chappell).

Of course, the big question is: What is our hero up to? And Poldark appears to be busy with quite a lot, including visits to a masked ball of some sort, continuing to defend his people, a potential duel (!!!), and everyone’s favorite sight — gratuitous shots of him sans shirt. (This time he appears to be emerging from the Cornish sea.)

For more shirtless Aidan Turner, watch the video above. Season 4 of Poldark premieres Sunday, Sept. 30, at 9 p.m. ET.