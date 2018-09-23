Robert Englund to revive Freddy Krueger on The Goldbergs

Fifteen years ago, in Freddy vs. Jason, Robert Englund donned the razor claws of the wisecracking, teen-killing Freddy Krueger for the last time. Now Englund will return to action, though not in a new Nightmare on Elm Street film, but rather the next logical place: The Goldbergs.

The ’80s-set ABC family comedy will welcome Mr. Krueger in its Halloween episode next month. In a promo for the episode, Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) introduces the special guest star, calling him “Fredward.”

“That’s Mr. Krueger to you,” corrects Freddy. “Is there a Mrs. Krueger?” Beverly replies. “Because I have a Rolodex.” She goes on to praise him as “enchanting,” and notes that “we get our nails done in the same place.”

#TheGoldbergs Halloween episode this year is going to be a NIGHTMARE! @RobertBEnglund will guest star as the one and only Freddy Krueger! pic.twitter.com/JduaQYqeiP — The Goldbergs (@TheGoldbergsABC) September 21, 2018

Just last year, Englund, 71, seemed to, er, kill any chance that he would star as the character again. (The original Nightmare was remade in 2010, with Jackie Earle Haley as Krueger.) “I’m too old to do another Freddy now,” he explained. “If I do a fight scene now, it’s got to be real minimal because I can’t snap my head for eight different takes and different angles. My spine gets sore. I can still be mean and scary, but I’m mostly relegated now to sort of Van Helsing roles, old doctors and s‑‑‑. So it’s fun that the last moment of me ever playing Freddy is a wink to the audience.”

Which makes this appearance that much more of an eye-opener. Check out the promo above.

The Goldbergs kicks off season 6 on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.