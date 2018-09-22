The Bachelor: Vietnam contestants ditch the guy, leave with each other

Another wild rose ceremony went down in the Bachelor universe, this time on The Bachelor: Vietnam.

Contestants Minh Thu and Truc Nhu flipped the script on the show’s concept and instead of competing for the affections of the titular bachelor, Nguyen Quoc Trung, they left together.

“I went into this competition to find love and I’ve found that love for myself, but it isn’t with you,” Thu started to say when she deduced she wouldn’t be getting a rose. “It’s with someone else.”

That’s when she went over to Nhu, who embraced her crying co-star. “Come home with me. Come home with me,” Thu repeated. Though she appeared to be mulling her decision, Nhu eventually left the show with her new love. At least, that’s how it appeared.

“I’m sorry. I really want to get to know you because you’re someone who made me feel special and I haven’t felt that way in a long time,” Nhu told Trung. Despite urgings from the bachelor to stay on the show, she ultimately gave back her rose.

However — and here’s where another twist comes in — Nhu then decided to re-accept the rose. “After talking to Trung, I’ve changed my mind to accept this rose and continue this journey,” she said, according to a screenshot of the episode taken by NextShark.

So while it appears the love story of Thu and Nhu ended before it even really began, it’s still a pretty wild moment.