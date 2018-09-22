Noah Centineo goes undercover on Jimmy Kimmel Live to surprise fans

Nick Romano
September 22, 2018 at 10:55 AM EDT

Noah Centineo fans are so obsessed with their new imaginary boyfriend that even when the 22-year-old actor rolled up with a fake beard, wig, glasses, and a Southern accent, his public knew instantly who he was.

Centineo tried to go undercover to surprise fans in a segment aired on Friday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, but apparently, it wasn’t much of a disguise.

People who get interviewed by Kimmel’s team also probably assume by now that there will be some sort of celebrity component. Either way, the fans saw right through the disguise, even as Centineo tried to play it off like he was the biggest Centineo fan.

“I don’t know what gave it away,” the To All the Boys I Loved Before star joked to Kimmel.

