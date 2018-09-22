Michael Moore to Bill Maher: Where did you get this $1 million donation money?

Bill Maher made it known that he donated $1 million to the Senate Majority PAC earlier this year to help Democrats win back the Senate. Inquiring minds, including Maher’s Real Time guest and friend Michael Moore, want to know where he got that money.

“You have contributed to the DSCC [Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee]. Where do you get this money?” asked Moore, who was out promoting his political documentary for the “Trumpian times,” Fahrenheit 11/9.

It’s simple: “No divorces, no alimonies, no kids, no stupid hobbies like celebrities have,” Maher replied. “I don’t collect f—ing cars or motorcycles, paintings. I don’t do coke or hookers. All the crazy s— that people do, I don’t do.”

Instead, he makes contributions to help put more Democrats in government roles.

“By the way, that million looked sillier five weeks ago when I did it because the Senate didn’t look like it’s in play,” Maher added. “It is in play. It is very much in play.”

The pair continued to discuss the current political situation ahead of the midterm elections, which is also the subject of Fahrenheit 11/9. “It’s not a democracy if you’re sitting on the bench. Everybody has to get off the bench [and vote],” Moore argued. “Everybody has to participate. It’s not a spectator sport, but what the movie shows and tries to explain is why sometimes people stay on the bench.”

When Maher made his donation this year, he used Real Time to call upon the “rich f—s” in Hollywood to put their money where their mouths were.

“I’m worried about this country and really what’s going to happen to it on a very existential level, including my own ass,” he said. “And I got a lot of messages from people yesterday saying ‘good for you,’ and I just want to say for the ones who are rich who said that: Not enough. Not enough to say that me.”