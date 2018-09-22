Ron Livingston is dealing with loss in Loudermilk season 2 first look

How does Ron Livingston describe his titular Loudermilk character, Sam Loudermilk? Well, he leaves that to others.

“A lot of people describe him as the biggest a—hole you’ve ever met,” the Office Space alum says with a laugh. “And I don’t believe that not to be true.”

The AT&T Audience Network show focuses on the journey of Loudermilk, a recovering alcoholic/substance-abuse counselor with “impossible standards and zero filter” in season 2 of director Peter Farrelly’s comedy, which will find the main character dealing with the loss of his sponsor/best friend (Will Sasso) and his group.

“He’s got to start over,” Livingston shares of the new season, of which EW has an exclusive first look, above. “It’s about putting things back together again.”

Loudermilk season 2 premieres Oct. 16 at 10 p.m. ET on AT&T Audience Network.