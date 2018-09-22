Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

It might seem like Jane Lynch and the Glee character she played, Sue Sylvester, couldn’t have less in common.

Lynch is an affable and philanthropic game show host, while Sue Sylvester is a sadistic gym teacher obsessed with shutting down the school’s glee club. But according to the Emmy-winning actress, she has more in common with her character than people might think.

“You only have to scratch [very little], to get to the Sue Sylvester in me,” Lynch tells PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing host Lola Ogunnaike.

“I have a quick temper,” Lynch elaborated, “Now that I’ve had some therapy I know what this comes from: It’s protecting a soft heart.”

Everett Collection

The same could be said for Sue Sylvester, whose softer side was often explored through touching moments with Jean, her older sister who had Down syndrome.

“[Glee writer] Ian Brennan is the guy who wrote most of my dialogue and we’re kind of the same person in a way. He has this really dark side of him but you would never know it to sit down with him, cause he’s a really nice light guy,” Lynch explains of her similarities with the character.

What kind of dark side, you ask? “He said his earliest memory is him watching his mother load the dishwasher with the knives facing up, thinking, ‘Why don’t I just throw her on top of those?'” Lynch recalls of the writer.

