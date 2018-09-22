There are going to be a surprising number of people running around named “Khaleesi” in the coming years.

Game of Thrones inspired baby names have surged once again in the UK and seemingly hit a record high according to a BBC report combing through an annual release by the Office for National Statistics.

The most popular name is, once again, the girl who has no name (at least sometimes): Arya, with a whopping 343 newborns in England and Wales given the same name as Maisie Williams’ character in 2017. That’s up 14 percent from the previous year.

A record 76 babies were named “Khaleesi” and three more were named “Daenerys,” both inspired by Emilia Clarke’s dragon queen.

The report also noted that more girls than ever before were named “Sansa” after Sophie Turner’s character, but did not give the actual number.

The most popular GoT inspired boy name? Tyrion, with 11 boys named after Peter Dinklage’s character.

The report also stated that Star Wars names were also popular, with a surge of babies being named Leia (after the late Carrie Fisher’s character), and 21 newborns were named Rey and 70 were named Kylo, presumably after Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver’s characters, respectively.

Kylo is the rare villain to apparently inspire a surge of baby names, but there was another even more curious one of note in the report: Three girls were named Harley Quinn after Margot Robbie’s Suicide Squad character.

GoT returns in 2019.