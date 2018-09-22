Camilla Luddington avoided Matthew Morrison to prepare for their tense Grey's Anatomy scene

EW is celebrating #7DaysofGreys! For more on Grey’s Anatomy, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands now, or buy it here. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

How did Camilla Luddington prepare for the scene where her Grey’s Anatomy character is confronted by the abusive husband she tried to escape?

She avoided Matthew Morrison, the charismatic song and dance man who played him.

“I would’ve loved to have gotten to know him more, but I knew that we had to have a certain chemistry and I didn’t want to become almost too familiar with him, it helped to hate him. He’s so likable that it meant that I had to separate myself,” Luddington tells EW.

Luddington’s character, Jo Wilson, who starts at Grey Sloan Memorial as a surgical intern, has changed her name and moved to Seattle to escape her abusive husband. But, unbeknownst to Jo, her husband Paul finds out where she is and shows up at her job.

“I remember feeling anxious about [shooting that scene] because it was such a huge moment for Jo in her story line,” Luddington recalls. And though his persona is much different from that character, Luddington says Morrison’s performance helped her get into the right headspace. “He was so great at playing a charismatic bad guy.”

Watch the full clip of Luddington discussing the climactic scene above, and make sure you check out the cast of Grey’s Anatomy on not one, but six different covers for EW’s latest issue, and the #7DaysofGreys tag for all of EW’s content celebrating the iconic show’s 15th season, kicking off Thursday, Sept. 27 with a 2-hour premiere at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.