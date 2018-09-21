On Younger, they portray roommates and friends Josh and Lauren, but Nico Tortorella and Molly Bernard are about to go to battle — Lip Sync Battle, that is.

EW can exclusively reveal that the two will compete on season 5 (premiering in early 2019) of the Emmy-nominated competition series hosted by LL Cool J and Chrissy Teigen. In each episode, celebrities face off against each other, performing two lip-synced musical productions.

“Lip Sync Battle is back and having more fun than ever for our fifth season,” executive producer Casey Patterson tells EW. “We are obsessed Younger fans and can’t wait for our audience to see what Nico and Molly have come up with. They’re going all the way!”

RELATED: Promotions, pregnancies, and plumbing: Darren Star and Hilary Duff on Younger’s season 5 finale

Younger, which wrapped up its fifth season on TV Land last month, is jumping to Lip Sync Battle home Paramount Network for season 6, which will premiere in spring 2019. The show will be part of the new Thursday night lineup kicking off in January with First Wives Club (from Girls Trip’s Tracy Oliver) and continue into summer with a full-series order of Younger creator Darren Star’s 10 episode, half-hour series Emily in Paris (working title).