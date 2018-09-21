It’s been 16 years since Jack stalked Kevin Bacon, 19 years since Grace’s water bra sprung a leak, and 20 years since the premiere of one of network television’s most iconic sitcoms, Will & Grace. To commemorate the milestone, the series premiere is set to air on the show’s official Twitter page and the stars are all celebrating the anniversary on social media.

We’re going back to the beginning! Watch the #WillandGrace pilot at 7pm ET/4pm PT on the @willandgrace Twitter #WillAndGrace20th pic.twitter.com/zYpT3v0Uzl — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 21, 2018

Debra Messing shared hilarious behind-the-scenes photos, as well as a look back at the cast throughout the years.

Eric McCormack took a walk down memory lane with photos of the cast from the pilot.

Sean Hayes asked fans to share their favorite moments and teased more posts to come in a video to fans.

Where were you on September 21st, 1998? Share you stories of seeing the pilot episode of @WillAndGrace and where you were in life and in the world at that time. 🤔 #WillandGrace20th pic.twitter.com/BsVz5IuKJl — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) September 21, 2018

Wow…I can't believe 20 years ago TODAY the pilot of @WillAndGrace first aired on television. Today, the cast and show are celebrating all over social media. Stay tuned! Throughout the day we will be sharing lots of fun memories. 😃 #WillandGrace20th pic.twitter.com/edLozHfB0j — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) September 21, 2018

Will & Grace returns to NBC on Thursday, Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET.