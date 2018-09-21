It’s been 16 years since Jack stalked Kevin Bacon, 19 years since Grace’s water bra sprung a leak, and 20 years since the premiere of one of network television’s most iconic sitcoms, Will & Grace. To commemorate the milestone, the series premiere is set to air on the show’s official Twitter page and the stars are all celebrating the anniversary on social media.
Debra Messing shared hilarious behind-the-scenes photos, as well as a look back at the cast throughout the years.
Eric McCormack took a walk down memory lane with photos of the cast from the pilot.
Sean Hayes asked fans to share their favorite moments and teased more posts to come in a video to fans.
Will & Grace returns to NBC on Thursday, Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET.
