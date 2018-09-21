The Will & Grace cast celebrate the show's 20 year anniversary

Aja Hoggatt
September 21, 2018 at 06:19 PM EDT

It’s been 16 years since Jack stalked Kevin Bacon, 19 years since Grace’s water bra sprung a leak, and 20 years since the premiere of one of network television’s most iconic sitcoms, Will & Grace. To commemorate the milestone, the series premiere is set to air on the show’s official Twitter page and the stars are all celebrating the anniversary on social media.

Debra Messing shared hilarious behind-the-scenes photos, as well as a look back at the cast throughout the years.

Eric McCormack took a walk down memory lane with photos of the cast from the pilot.

Sean Hayes asked fans to share their favorite moments and teased more posts to come in a video to fans.

Will & Grace returns to NBC on Thursday, Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET.

Fall TV

Will and Grace

type
TV Show
seasons
11
Genre
Comedy
run date
09/21/98
Cast
Debra Messing,
Eric McCormack,
Sean Hayes,
Megan Mullally
Network
NBC
Complete Coverage
Will and Grace

