Things are chaotic as ever at Chastain Park Memorial when The Resident returns for its second season on Fox — but a lot is different too.

For starters, A.J. (Malcolm-Jamal Warner, now a series regular) — a.k.a. the Raptor — is adjusting to his new role at the hospital and hopes to take Mina (Shaunette Renée Wilson) on as his protégé. And Conrad (Matt Czuchry), meanwhile, is dealing with his estranged father (Glenn Morshower) taking charge of the hospital — as well as, more importantly, his relationship with Nic (Emily VanCamp) finally turning romantic.

So what can we expect from this long-awaited development? EW can exclusively reveal a new clip from the season 2 premiere, and if it’s any indication, things are going to get hot and heavy fast. The snippet of the episode runs less than two minutes, but in that timeframe, we start in the hospital’s bustling halls and end in a steamy shower scene. In other words, Conrad-Nic shippers, the news is only good.

“It’s not something we’ve seen before,” Czuchry hints to EW of the relationship between the two characters. “We’ll kind of see them go through some good stuff and some bad stuff.” As if we’d expect anything less.

Watch the clip above. The Resident returns for season 2 this Monday on Fox at 8 p.m. ET.