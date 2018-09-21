The 100 adds Teen Wolf actor J.R. Bourne in recurring role in season 6

Katie Yu/The CW; Inset: Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The 100

type
TV Show
Genre
Sci-fi
Network
The CW
placeholder
Shirley Li
September 21, 2018 at 11:00 AM EDT

J.R. Bourne is about to face a new pack.

The actor and Teen Wolf alum has joined the sixth season of The CW’s sci-fi thriller The 100 in a multi-episode recurring role, EW has exclusively learned. The actor will play Russell, described as “a charismatic leader, a visionary and pioneer who will face the difficult moral choices emblematic of the hard-hitting show.” Russell, who rules over a “peaceful society” will cross paths with Clarke (Eliza Taylor), with whom he’ll develop a — surprise, surprise — “complicated relationship.”

After all, Clarke, along with Bellamy (Bob Morley), rules over her own society: the survivors of Earth, who have (spoiler alert!) fled to a new planet entirely at the end of season 5. Given their harrowing last-minute escape and the tensions that have boiled over between the formerly Earthbound factions over five seasons, it remains to be seen whether Bourne’s character will become a friend or a foe.

Bourne, best known for playing werewolf-hunter-turned-ally Chris Argent on Teen Wolf, most recently starred in ABC’s Somewhere Between and USA’s Falling Water.

The 100

After a nuclear apocalypse, a group of people who have been living in space return to Earth—and quickly learn they’re not alone.
type
TV Show
seasons
5
Genre
Sci-fi
run date
03/19/14
Cast
Eliza Taylor,
Bob Morley,
Marie Avgeropoulos
Network
The CW
Complete Coverage
The 100

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now