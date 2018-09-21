J.R. Bourne is about to face a new pack.

The actor and Teen Wolf alum has joined the sixth season of The CW’s sci-fi thriller The 100 in a multi-episode recurring role, EW has exclusively learned. The actor will play Russell, described as “a charismatic leader, a visionary and pioneer who will face the difficult moral choices emblematic of the hard-hitting show.” Russell, who rules over a “peaceful society” will cross paths with Clarke (Eliza Taylor), with whom he’ll develop a — surprise, surprise — “complicated relationship.”

After all, Clarke, along with Bellamy (Bob Morley), rules over her own society: the survivors of Earth, who have (spoiler alert!) fled to a new planet entirely at the end of season 5. Given their harrowing last-minute escape and the tensions that have boiled over between the formerly Earthbound factions over five seasons, it remains to be seen whether Bourne’s character will become a friend or a foe.

Bourne, best known for playing werewolf-hunter-turned-ally Chris Argent on Teen Wolf, most recently starred in ABC’s Somewhere Between and USA’s Falling Water.