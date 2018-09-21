Survivor host Jeff Probst on the Goliath tribe members to watch

The poor Goliaths. Sure, they have all achieved a level of fame and success in their various industries, and that’s all well and good, but now the entire world is going to root against them as they compete on national television. That’s the dilemma facing the 10 members of the Goliath tribe when Survivor: David vs. Goliath premieres Sept. 26 on CBS.

It’s not their fault. It’s just a lot more fun to root for the underdog — even if, let’s be honest, the Davids should not in any way, shape, or form be considered underdogs just because of the label slapped on them. But it doesn’t matter! CBS is telling us they are underdogs so now we as viewers are helpless to resist the gravitational pull to root for them! As a professional storyteller, Mike White understands this as well as anybody, and the writer/actor spoke to us about feeling like he was a villain on his very own season, just because of the tribe on which he was placed. Sorry, Goliaths!

But we here at EW won’t do them dirty like that. We already had host Jeff Probst weighing in on some of the David tribe members to keep an eye on this season, and in the interest of fair time, we now present Probst’s picks for some of the Goliaths worth watching in season 37. Take note! And then root for whomever you damn want! Here is what the host had to say about a seemingly fearsome foursome.

Robert Voets/CBS

Angelina Keeley

“Angelina is one of my favorite players of the season. She’s the woman who needs to get an A+. She just has to do a little bit better than anybody else. And what’s great is that she typically does. She’s very accomplished in her education and her upbringing — very bright, great player. She’s either going to be incredibly annoying or very successful — or some combination of both.”

Alison Raybould

“Allison represents everything you’d expect from somebody on the Goliath tribe: a family of men, very well educated. Her dad was a doctor, she became a doctor. She really only knows winning and that’s going to be her biggest test because what do you do when you’re on a show with a bunch of people who don’t care about you winning at all?”

Dan Rengering

“Dan is interesting because Dan is this really good looking cop — a SWAT cop. He’s everything you would want in a Goliath man — he’s ripped and charming and funny and all that. But when you hear his story he’ll tell you that he weighed 130 pounds more a year ago and he was not this charming, good-looking stealth guy. He was an insecure, overweight guy. So Dan sees himself as a Goliath because he is a cop. But inside, he questions if he’s on the right tribe. And it’s going to be really interesting to see if he gravitates more towards the Davids or if he steps into those shoes and says, ‘No, I belong here.’”

Natalie Cole

Natalie is the oldest woman out there. She worked at the L.A. Times for a long time, now she runs her own newspaper. Her weakness is that she is argumentative, she has opinions about everything, and she feels she is usually right. But her strength is, she is usually right. So what’s fascinating is, you see her and say ‘Oh, boy, you really think you’re everything,’ and she’ll say, ‘Yes, I am.’ And it’s an interesting combination because I found myself leaning into her, saying ‘Tell me more,’ even though at times I thought, I can’t believe the way you’re talking. You are so boastful! And she would go, ‘Well, I’ve had a pretty good life. Wouldn’t you agree?’”

“And that’s one of the interesting things about this season. You take 10 people who are successful. And they tell you, all they do is win and they expect to win. And then you find yourself going, well, don’t you think a lot of yourself. ‘I’m a Goliath!’ And then you look at the Davids and they go ‘I’ve had to overcome obstacles my whole life,’ and you find yourself saying ‘But, come on! You can do it!’ And they go ‘I am. I just said I’ve been overcoming obstacles my entire life.’ So it was a really confusing world for me because we went for it. We went with 10 super-strong, athletic, beautiful, successful people and 10 people who have been underserved, underprivileged, came from nothing, had to fight for everything. And yet, we have a really interesting season. It just works.”

