Live PD renewed for a whopping 450 more hours, returns tonight

A&E’s real-time COPS-like reality show Live PD just got one of the biggest renewal orders ever.

The cable network picked up the series for 150 more episodes at three hours each. That’s 450 more hours of sometimes mundane and sometimes riveting police work.

The series follows diverse police departments from across the country in real time as they patrol their communities on Friday and Saturday nights, cutting back and forth from the show’s control room to the streets.

“Live PD has tapped into the cultural zeitgeist in ways we never imaged,” said A&E executive Elaine Frontain Bryant. “Our viewers are passionate and are truly engaged with the show. In fact, they have helped law enforcement agencies find missing children and wanted fugitives.”

Here’s a sample:

Since launching in 2016, the series originally had an order for only eight, two-hour episodes. The show’s popularity has grown to a series high of 2.7 million viewers last April. Live PD had its season finale in August, and is coming back tonight.