Watch Jane Lynch blush looking back on her L Word love scene with Cybill Shepherd

Most actors hate to watch themselves onscreen and Jane Lynch is no exception.

The Glee actress sat down with PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing to take a look back at her role in the long-running Showtime drama The L Word and could not bring her eyes to look at the screen when host Lola Ogunnaike showed her a particularly steamy bedroom scene with costar Cybill Shepherd and asked her to recount her experience on the show.

“I’m so embarrassed looking at this right now,” Lynch admits as she turns away from the screen.

Ogunnaike gives fans a bit of Jane Lynch trivia by revealing that the actress had her first onscreen kiss on the show.

“I don’t even like to make out in real life,” Lynch jokes.

The actress shares that while the scene looks sexy onscreen, the filming was far less glamourous.

“We had pasties on our nipples and basically naked but for — I think we wore shorts. I couldn’t wait for the day to be over. I can barely look at that.”

