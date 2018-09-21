It could have been worse. She could have been voted out by her boyfriend. But in the end, it was Kaycee who sent Angela Rummans out of the Big Brother house and out of the game. How does Angela feel about being evicted by her best friend? Does she think it was the right move? And what does she think Tyler would have done had he won the Veto instead? We asked the 26-year-old fitness model all that and more. (Also make sure to read our exit interview with Sam.)

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: How do you feel about Kaycee voting you out over Tyler?

ANGELA RUMMANS: I understand Kaycee’s logic behind her decision. She had a final two that she formed with Tyler before Level 6 was even born. I understand her logic. I am not going to say she should have kept me over Tyler because I think we were pretty equal and were both pretty bloody. We both made a lot of moves and got a lot of blood on our hands. I think it was a pretty equal decision when thinking about who she wanted to sit next to in the final two. It is a game, so I have no hurt feelings.

Putting any and all personal feelings aside, do you feel that was the best strategic move for her?

Had she had picked either me or Tyler, we would have picked her. JC was on the outs, so when it came down to was who was going to win these upcoming competitions, I felt that all three of us were equal competitors. On a physical level, we were all equal. When it came down to jury votes, I maybe had more blood on my hands, but I respect her decision. She maybe had a better chance [of] sitting next to me, but I wish them both the best.

Now knowing Tyler had an early final two deal with Kaycee, what do you think he would have done if he had won the veto and had to vote one of you out?

Honestly, I knew he threw the veto when he was second out. That was a red flag for me. He is better than that. I don’t think he knew what he would have done, and that is why I threw it. I like to think he would have chosen me, but I don’t know. We’ll see.

What were your best and worst moves in the game?

Best — getting out Brett at the end because he was trying to go rogue on us. He wanted me and Kaycee out next when there were still a lot of people left that were not in Level 6. I think that move was critical.

Worst – Not convincing Sam to use her power app. I think she was on the edge of using it for Winston. I would have loved if she used it on him. He left too early.

You had some pretty harsh words for a few of the jury members in your goodbye messages. How do you think they feel about you?

I was really only harsh on one of the jury members. That was Rockstar. She was very much a bully in this game to me. She said a lot of personal attacks on me. I think she will be surprised when she watches the game back and really sees who I am. I feel like she was the only jury member that I spoke my mind because I felt like our relationship was unsalvageable and I don’t see us having a relationship when we leave this house.

Who are you least looking forward to seeing?

Probably Fess, because he made a very personal attack [on] me during his eviction speech. It was totally uncalled for. It exposed his character and I don’t want to be surrounded by people that will come at you in a personal way. One thing I would never do is say something so personal and attack someone in a way that had nothing to do with the game. It was very childish and immature.

You told Tyler you loved him. What’s the next step for you two outside of the Big Brother house?

Honestly, I don’t know what is next. It is hard to get to know someone fully when you are living through a filter. Everything you say and do is recorded and shown to millions. We definitely have to have a conversation and clear the air on a few things. I was hurt when I found out he had a final two deal with Kaycee. I accepted it on a game level but I think he could have handled it differently to protect my emotions a bit. We’ll see how our conversation goes and we will go from there.

