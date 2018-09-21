Arrow casts Shadowhunters star Katherine McNamara in recurring role

From Shadowhunters to Arrow!

EW has confirmed that Katherine McNamara will recur on the CW superhero drama’s seventh season as Maya, a scrappy street fighter and thief from Star City. According to TVLine, which first broke the news, she will appear in the first half of season 7.

Prior to this, McNamara led Freeform’s supernatural drama Shadowhunters, which was canceled in July. Based on Cassandra Clare’s The Mortal Instruments book series, the show followed Clara (McNamara) and her friends as they protected our world from demons. The series will return in 2019 with the final 12 episodes of its third season and a two-episode finale special to wrap up the story. McNamara’s other credits include the Maze Runner movie series and Happyland.

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

In season 7, Arrow plans on exploring redemption as Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) finds himself behind bars after publicly confessing to being the Green Arrow. “[After] the way things ended last season, he’s got to prove himself to part of the city he’s been lying to for six years,” showrunner Beth Schwartz recently told EW. “He was their mayor and the Green Arrow, and they had no idea. Everyone’s got mixed opinions about him as a person, and he’s going to have to redeem himself through the season.”

Additionally, this season will feature the full-time return of Colton Haynes as Roy Harper; appearances from Michael Jai White (Bronze Tiger), Cody Runnels (Derek Sampson), and Vinnie Jones (Brick); and introduce the Longbow Hunters, who are currently working Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo).

Arrow returns Monday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. on the CW.