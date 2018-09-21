America's Got Talent finalist arrested, charged with domestic violence

One day after the America’s Got Talent season 13 finale, finalist Michael Ketterer was arrested on a domestic violence charge.

Ketterer, 41, was arrested at 3:45 p.m. Thursday in Hollywood and charged with domestic violence, a Los Angeles Police Department media relations officer confirms to PEOPLE.

His bail was set at $50,000.

According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Ketterer and his wife got into an argument; when authorities arrived, they noticed a red mark on her body.

He reportedly admitted to the website that he and his wife got into the fight in their hotel room, where cops were called. Although she reportedly didn’t want to press charges, authorities arrested Ketterer.

He told TMZ that the incident was a “misunderstanding.”

Reps for AGT had no comment.

During part one of the finale on Tuesday, Ketterer — a pediatric mental health nurse from Knoxville, Tennessee — wowed the judges and fans when he belted out the emotional lyrics of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” in a finals performance he said he “was dedicating to my God because he moved mountains.”

On Monday, the father of six was shocked to find out that country legend Garth Brooks responded to Cowell’s semifinals shout-out two weeks prior, when the judge asked the icon to write a song for Ketterer if he made it to the finals.

During an episode of his Facebook Live video series Inside Studio G, Brooks said, “I told Simon last week, the opportunity to write, and the opportunity to write for someone else, I haven’t done that in a while.”

Brooks invited Ketterer to sing at his sold-out Notre Dame Stadium concert on Oct. 20.

“We’re going to suit you up with a band. We’re going to put you out in front of 85,000 of the sweetest people you’ve ever played for before, and they’re going to be pulling for you like no other. This is going to be good,” he said.

Ketterer was absolutely flabbergasted that the opportunity came to fruition.

“I’m going to fall out of this speaker they have me sitting on right now,” he told Brooks during the episode. “I feel like what happened is beyond what I thought or imagined.”

Ketterer was among the top 10 finalists and placed fifth overall.