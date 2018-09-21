This isn’t fake news: despite some reservations, it appears Alec Baldwin will return to Saturday Night Live, once again, for season 44 and he’ll be bringing his President Donald Trump impression with him. Though, the Trump “fatigue” isn’t lost on the actor.

Baldwin seemed to confirm the news on Friday’s edition of the Origins with James Andrew Miller podcast. “I have fun doing it, no doubt about that,” he said of his role. “I have fun being around [the SNL team]. I can’t say it’s a lot of fun trying to fabricate this kind of Trump that I thought of, but it is fun being around them. They are all old and dear friends of mine, and I love going there. When the show is good, there is nothing like it. But for me, I think I’m going to do some of it, but not a whole lot, not a whole lot.”

Will Heath/NBC

“I also think, and this is critical,” he added, “there is a lot of fatigue here.”

SNL head honcho Lorne Michaels, speaking on the same podcast, also remarked, “I think with Alec, I’ve known him and worked with him for so long that, needless to say, I trust him and the audience connects to him in that role… We don’t much talk about it in the off-season and then I think he was at the US Open last week and somebody asked him if he was doing Trump and he said yeah. And then his agent Matt DelPiano texted me and said, ‘I think he’s doing Trump,’ and I said okay. But he’s somebody you can always count on… I think he’ll be back.”

The real Trump most definitely doesn’t like Baldwin’s impression, having trashed the actor and SNL multiple times since the character debuted ahead of the 2016 election. But even Baldwin called playing the role “agony.”

“The interesting thing is nobody’s actually forced to watch,” Baldwin later said on The Tonight Show. “I found that out. We don’t force anyone to watch. Trump forces people to listen to him, I guess we call them government employees.”