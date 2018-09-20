HBO's Watchmen series to get a score by Nine Inch Nails

HBO’s upcoming Watchmen TV series just landed a rather incredible composer.

Nine Inch Nails duo Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross will create music for the complex superhero drama.

This will mark the first time they have created music for a scripted TV series.

The duo previously won an Oscar for scoring the film The Social Network, and they did the same for a couple other David Fincher titles, the U.S. version of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and Gone Girl. They also previously worked on a 2017 documentary series, The Vietnam War.

The announcement comes on the heels of HBO winning the Emmy for best series score for Ramin Djawadi’s Game of Thrones season 7 soundtrack.

The drama is based on Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ 1986 limited comic series, which is set in an alternate universe where the presence of superheroes has changed the course of history. In the story, a group of heroes known as the Watchmen encounter a massive, deadly conspiracy while investigating the murder of one of their own.

The new HBO series is from Damon Lindelof (Lost, The Leftovers) and premieres in 2019.