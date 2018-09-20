There’s a big change coming on The Walking Dead in season 9. But is that a good thing? That appears to be the question at the heart of this exclusive brand-new trailer for the upcoming season, which premieres Oct. 7.

The spot starts with Rick (Andrew Lincoln) smiling — how often do you see that?! — watching his daughter paint, and holding hands with Michonne (Danai Gurira). Awww… what could possibly go wrong? Plenty, it seems — including, but not limited to: a horde of walkers, poorly spray-painted graffiti, and growing tension between allies. Check out the footage for yourself below, because it’s not every day you get to watch some zombies get slammed in the face by a giant log. Or, I don’t know, maybe it is.

