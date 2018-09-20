The Veronica Mars revival is officially a Go.

Hulu confirmed for the first time Thursday the streaming network has picked up the former UPN/CW series for a new season — plus released some details about the project:

— The direct-to-series order is for eight, one-hour episodes.

— Veronica Mars will premiere in 2019.

— All past episodes of the original Veronica Mars are also coming to Hulu. Fans can stream seasons 1-3 (as well as the 2014 fan-funded feature film) starting in summer 2019.

Most excitingly of all, there’s some story description of the new show: “Spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry. After Mars Investigations is hired by the parents of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach.”

So it sounds like this will be a serialized season rather a case-of-the-week format, which is interesting.

Kristen Bell is back on board to star, but no other cast is confirmed yet. Creator Rob Thomas will write the first episode.