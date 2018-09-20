Life is never boring for the Winchesters, and when Supernatural kicks off its 14th season, Sam will find himself having to handle everything, mostly because Dean is busy being Michael’s (unhappy) vessel.

The CW has released the first trailer for the upcoming season, which gives fans a glimpse at Michael’s meeting with Jo, not to mention one of the archangel’s “methods” to getting answers. (Hint: Alastair would approve.) Meanwhile, Castiel, Sam, and Jack are trying to figure out how to defeat Michael and save Dean. Or maybe Jack isn’t so concerned with what happens to Dean?

On top of all that, the trailer shows Sam declaring that there will be “no new king of Hell.” It’s unclear what that could mean for the Winchesters — or anyone, for that matter — but it’s evident Sam is in no mood to mess around. One bit of good news? At least Sam has his mom back to help him handle everything.

Supernatural returns Thursday, Oct. 11, at 8 p.m. ET on the CW. Watch the new trailer above.