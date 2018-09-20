The only thing scarier than a horror story is a horror story that’s true.

Lore, the Amazon series based on the popular podcast of the same name from Aaron Mahnke, returns Oct. 19 with six new historical tales of murder and mayhem, and EW has an exclusive look at the season 2 trailer (above). One of those stories is the spine-tingling tale of Elizabeth Báthory, the 16th-century Hungarian countess accused of torturing and murdering hundreds of young women in order to bathe in their blood and keep her youthful vitality. (We’ll stick with Korean sheet masks.)

As with season 1, each episode will feature its own self-contained story. This time, though, according to producer Gale Anne Hurd, the show has broken free of its source material, highlighting blood-curdling tales that haven’t been discussed on the podcast. “We have an expanded scope,” Hurd tells EW, and “a new showrunner in Sean Crouch, who comes to us from the widely acclaimed Exorcist, the adaptation on Fox.”

She adds, “The feedback we got from fans of the first season was that they loved their connections to the characters, and as a result of that, as opposed to last season where we told multiple stories [per episode] in keeping with the podcast, we really focus on one story and those characters this season.”

Feel free to watch with the lights on.