Jordan Peele to narrate the new Twilight Zone, see first teaser

Jordan Peele has decided who’s going to narrate his reboot of The Twilight Zone. And he’s chosen … Jordan Peele!

Peele will host and narrate the revival fo the sci-fi classic anthology series, continuing the role created by legendary TV writer and producer Rod Serling in the 1960s original.

Check out the video above for a preview of the Get Out director’s narration (the graphics, by the way, are temporary — this is not how the actual series credits will look).

“Rod Serling was an uncompromising visionary who not only shed light on social issues of his time, but prophesied issues of ours,” said Peele, who was previously announced as producing the revival. “I’m honored to carry on his legacy to a new generation of audiences as the gatekeeper of The Twilight Zone.”

The Twilight Zone begins shooting this fall and will premiere on CBS All Access in 2019.