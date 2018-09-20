Watch the cast of Grey's Anatomy take EW's 'Which Character Are You?' quiz

EW is celebrating #7DaysofGreys! For more on Grey’s Anatomy, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands Friday, or buy it here now. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

The cast of Grey’s Anatomy got glam for the cover(s) of the current issue of EW, but they got silly behind the scenes.

Jesse Williams, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Camilla Luddington, Justin Chambers, Kelly McCreary, Kevin McKidd, Caterina Scorsone, Kim Raver, and Giacomo Gianniotti all took some time during their cover photoshoot to sit down and take EW’s quiz determining which Grey’s character they are. After debating amongst themselves whether they’d help a friend dispose of a dead body, how they take their tequila, and what they value in a Tinder profile, some of them got their own characters as results — but some didn’t.

See which cast members are real-life Meredith Greys, Miranda Baileys, and more in the video above (and be sure to keep an eye out for a certain crazed fan, who bears a striking resemblance to Ellen Pompeo, crashing the set and asking Williams to sign her butt). And take the quiz for yourself right here!

Grey's Anatomy returns Sept. 27 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC