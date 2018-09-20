Which Grey's Anatomy character are you?

Bob D'Amico/ABC via Getty Images
Mary Sollosi
September 20, 2018 at 05:00 PM EDT

 

EW is celebrating #7DaysofGreys! For more on Grey’s Anatomy, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands Friday, or buy it here now. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Welcome to Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital! Now, who are you?

It’s been over 13 years since Meredith Grey first hit television screens and a TV phenomenon was born. This week, the cast of Grey’s Anatomy appears on the cover of the latest issue of EW ahead of the show’s Sept. 27 return. In celebration of the cover story and the legendary medical drama’s 15th season, we’ve devised a little quiz to help you determine which Grey’s character you are.

The cast has already gotten their results — some of which may surprise you. Now it’s your turn to scrub up and take the quiz, below!

Grey’s Anatomy returns Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

