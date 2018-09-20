Freeform creating Hocus Pocus-inspired haunted house for Halloween

Need (early) Halloween plans? Freeform has you covered.

To celebrate the network’s 31 Nights of Halloween programming event, Freeform is creating its own haunted house. Halloween-loving members of the public are invited to visit Hollywood’s historic Lombardi House which will be transformed into a spookily immersive experience, decked out to celebrate the 25th anniversaries of both Hocus Pocus and Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. The bound-to-be creaky doors will be open from Oct. 4 through Oct. 9.

Look out for an interactive graveyard with 31 (of course!) creepy tombstones, and have the chance to visit the Sanderson Sisters’ cottage — if you dare — to cast a spell in their giant cauldron, as well as Mr. Oogie Boogie’s Lair and Dr. Finklestein’s Lab. Frightening fun for all!

Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween kicks off on Oct. 1 offering up fan favorite spooky flicks, as well as specialized short-form content to celebrate the holiday.

Admission to the haunted house is free. Head here for tickets.