Frank Grillo's new series FightWorld gets October release date

Dean Georgopoulos/Netflix

FightWorld

type
TV Show
Genre
Docuseries
Network
Netflix
placeholder
Samantha Highfill
September 20, 2018 at 02:13 PM EDT

Frank Grillo is an actor and a fighter. The Captain America star has fought for more than 20 years, and his passion for the sport has found its way into his career on more than one occasion, most recently when he played Alvey Kulina for four seasons on DirecTV’s Kingdom. Alvey was a fighter-turned-trainer-turned-fighter-again whose life revolved around the cage. The role gave Grillo an opportunity to put his years of training to work on the screen.

And now, Grillo has found a new way to explore his passion for fighting on screen. In FightWorld, Grillo hosts a docuseries that travels the world in order to explore different traditions and methods of fighting, as well as the cultures in which those traditions have evolved. The series will travel to the likes of Israel, Thailand, Myanmar, and Mexico to learn about different fighting styles and the people who use them.

EW has an exclusive first look at the series, along with the release date: FightWorld will hit Netflix on October 12.

Dean Georgopoulos/Netflix
Dean Georgopoulos/Netflix

FightWorld

type
TV Show
seasons
1
Genre
Docuseries
Status
In Season
Cast
Frank Grillo
Network
Netflix
Complete Coverage
FightWorld

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now