Doctor Who: New trailer and episode details for Jodie Whittaker's first adventures

Was it only yesterday we were writing about how little we still knew about the new season of Doctor Who, the first to star Jodie Whittaker as the titular Time Lord? Indeed it was. But that has now changed. BBC America just dropped a new trailer for the show, which shows Whittaker “in charge” as the Gallifreyan. The network has also released synopses and guest star details for the first two episodes, “The Woman Who Fell to Earth” and “The Ghost Monument.”

Doctor Who costars Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill, and Tosin Cole. The season 11 premiere will start in the U.S. at the same time as the episode debuts in the U.K. on Oct. 7. The episode will then receive a special encore in its new regular primetime evening slot.

Watch the new trailer and read the new information about the first two episodes, below.

She's the Doctor.

Watch the official trailer for the new season of #DoctorWho, premiering Sunday, October 7th on @BBCAMERICA. pic.twitter.com/ui8kx0kfnJ — Doctor Who on BBC America (@DoctorWho_BBCA) September 20, 2018

Episode One : The Woman Who Fell To Earth

“We don’t get aliens in Sheffield.” In a South Yorkshire city, Ryan Sinclair, Yasmin Khan and Graham O’Brien are about to have their lives changed forever as a mysterious woman, unable to remember her own name, falls from the night sky. Can they believe a word she says? And can she help solve the strange events taking place across the city?

Guest starring Sharon D. Clarke, Johnny Dixon and Samuel Oatley. Written by Chris Chibnall and directed by Jamie Childs.

Episode Two: The Ghost Monument

Still reeling from their first encounter, can the Doctor and her new friends stay alive long enough in a hostile alien environment to solve the mystery of Desolation? And just who are Angstrom and Epzo?

Guest starring Shaun Dooley, Susan Lynch and Art Malik. Written by Chris Chibnall and directed by Mark Tonderai.