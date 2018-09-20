DC Universe's Stargirl finds its lead

Meet your new Stargirl!

EW has learned that Brec Bassinger (School of Rock) has been cast as Courtney Whitmore, a.k.a. Stargirl, on DC Universe’s forthcoming series Stargirl.

Executive produced by Geoff Johns — who created the character in 1999 and based her on his sister, who died in a plane crash in 1996 — the series follows Courtney, a high school sophomore, as she inspires a group of young heroes to fight villains from the past. The series is supposed to be a reimagining of both the titular hero and the Justice Society of America.

In this new interpretation of the character, Courtney “is smart, athletic and above all else kind. This high school teenager’s seemingly perfect life hits a major speedbump when her mother gets married and her new family moves from Los Angeles, California to Blue Valley, Nebraska. Struggling to adapt to a new school, make new friends and deal with a new step-family, Courtney discovers her step-father has a secret; he used to be the sidekick to a superhero. ‘Borrowing’ the long-lost hero’s cosmic staff, Courtney becomes the unlikely inspiration for an entirely new generation of superheroes,” according to the official character description.

“There is no other character in comic books more special to me than Stargirl, and after searching far and wide I can say there is no other actor on the planet that embodies her more than Brec Bassinger,” said Johns in a statement. “Brec’s warmth, strength, humor and positive energy are core to who Courtney Whitmore is. I’m so grateful she’s signed on for the role.”

Bassinger — whose previous credits include Hulu’s All Night, Bella & the Bulldogs, and the forthcoming film Saturday Night at Starlight — will become the third actor to portray the character on television. Previously, Britt Irvin played her on Smallville, and Sarah Grey took on the role in three season 2 episodes of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Stargirl is also executive produced by Sarah Schechter and Arroweverse architect Greg Berlanti, and produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. It’s expected to debut in 2019 with Johns writing the first episode.

Stargirl is one of many original TV shows that will debut on DC’s new content platform, DC Universe. Other shows include: Titans, which premieres Oct. 12; Doom Patrol from Jeremy Carver; Young Justice: Outsiders; and Aquaman director James Wan’s Swamp Thing.