Daredevil embraces his dark side in season 3 teaser, date announcement

The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen is risen.

Matt Murdock a.k.a. Daredevil (Charlie Cox) survived the end of Marvel’s The Defenders, but judging by the first teaser for season 3 of Marvel’s Daredevil, he’s letting his violent vigilante side take over entirely. “You can suffocate evil, starve it, lock it behind bars, but it will find a way to come back even stronger,” he declares in the footage above. “There’s only one true way to end evil. To finish it for good. Let the devil out.”

He’ll be letting him out soon enough, black suit and all: Along with dropping the teaser, Netflix also released a new poster (below) and announced the premiere date for season 3: Friday, Oct. 19 — shortly after the series’ appearance at this year’s New York Comic Con, and more than two years since the last time the Man Without Fear starred in his solo series before the team-up miniseries reuniting him with the other street-level heroes of New York.

This season, Erik Oleson (Arrow) serves as showrunner, with former series regular Vincent D’Onofrio returning as Wilson Fisk, a.k.a. Kingpin, after guest-starring in season 2, and Joanne Whalley joining as Sister Maggie. Aside from Cox, Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson also return as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson, respectively.

Netflix

Marvel’s Daredevil returns Oct. 19 on Netflix.