Bruce Campbell wants to be wined and dined in exclusive Lodge 49 clip

The always watchable Bruce Campbell (the Evil Dead franchise) is currently playing a mysterious land developer named Gary Green (AKA “The Captain”) in AMC’s comedy-drama, Lodge 49. What is he like? And will he be battling Deadites? (Spoiler alert: probably not.)

“Gary Green, he’s kind of the guy that you go to if you want to get anything done,” says Campbell. “He can develop anything, he can get around most laws, he’s been at this game a long time, he plays at a very high level. I think he’s like your shopping mall-kind of guy, large projects where it’s not done fully above-board, which makes him a very standard guy. There are a lot of these guys who I know in the film business. Very successful people who make a lot of money and they’re not very honest. But it doesn’t make them unlikable either. There’s a lot of likable cads.”

Lodge 49 costars Wyatt Russell and Brent Jennings and airs on Mondays, 10pm ET. Watch an exclusive clip of Russell, Jennings, and Campbell, above.