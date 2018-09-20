Arrowverse crossover casts Lost alum as Arkham Asylum doctor, teases plot details

Thanks to the Arrowverse crossover’s latest casting, we finally know why Green Arrow (Stephen Amell), the Flash (Grant Gustin), and Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) are venturing to Gotham City.

Lost alum Jeremy Davies has been cast as Dr. John Deegan, a doctor at Arkham Asylum for the Criminally Insane who might be crazier than the inmates he treats. According to an official release, Deegan’s “machinations will draw Green Arrow, the Flash and Supergirl to Gotham City.”

Davies’ casting reveals the first details about the plot of this year’s three-night event. Up until now, all we knew was that it would involve Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl, but not Legends Tomorrow; that it would introduce Ruby Rose’s Batwoman, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), and Nora Fries (Cassandra Jean Amell); and that it would feature an appearance from Tyler Hoechlin as Superman. Gustin previously told EW that he expects the entire story to be pretty “epic,” because it will bring together so many iconic DC heroes.

“To see Flash and Superman together and to be one of the guys in the suits is something I’m definitely pretty excited about,” Gustin said in August. “So it is cool to see us kind of rise to even another level and bring all of us together for these crossovers.”

Davies’ other TV credits include American Gods, Sleepy Hollow, Hannibal, and Justified.

The Arrowverse crossover begins Sunday, Dec. 9, with The Flash at 8 p.m.; continues Monday, Dec. 10, at 8 p.m. with Arrow; and concludes the following night at 8 p.m. with Supergirl.